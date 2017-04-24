1 easy way to make Pittsburgh hate the Chainsmokers, forever. pic.twitter.com/WMxFejBc2l— Ashley (@shDell18) April 23, 2017
@TheChainsmokers Lmao. Love it tho. pic.twitter.com/0tTeWXvAQH— Austin Shaw (@shawx10) April 23, 2017
how do the chainsmokers forget the H at the end of "Pittsburgh" LMFAOOO— adam berner (@i_bern_em) April 23, 2017
The chainsmokers misspelled Pittsburgh lol... pic.twitter.com/S49WYq31y1— Prado ?? (@osnapitzprado) April 24, 2017
Still laughing about how @TheChainsmokers misspelled Pittsburgh on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/DPu1oLDZXo— Katy Landes (@takeurkaterade) April 24, 2017
rare pic of the Chainsmokers from backstage at their Pittsburgh show pic.twitter.com/IKlNQpbpdU— lϕΓδ_ϴζ_ΘυεΓ§τϿςκ (@lordofoverstock) April 24, 2017
You're welcome, Chainsmockers. pic.twitter.com/sDepZEcu71— Sean Gentille (@seangentille) April 23, 2017
@TheChainsmokers You have a whole tour of cities to misspell. Use it wisely!— Rukes (@rukes) April 24, 2017
@shDell18 LOL Now you know how people in Pittsburg, CA feels when people constantly want to add the H. Pittsburg represent! ?— anettie76 (@anettie76) April 23, 2017
i didn't know that Pittsburgh had a H at the until the chainsmokers didn't spell— yã boi T (@monroe_nation) April 24, 2017