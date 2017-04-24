Not #FanArtFriday, but had to shout out the amazing #FanArt for our #NeverBeenMade #TwitterInspired movie, CASHING IN, starring me & @badgalriri, directed by @directher and written by @issarae. (Artists largely unknown. Please tag 'em)

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT