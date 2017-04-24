The 4-year-old son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann is recovering from a dog bite that sent him to the hospital, People reports.
The Don't Be Tardy star told fans of her son Kash Biermann's health scare in an emotional Instagram post yesterday.
"I don't know where to start," the 38-year-old mother of six wrote alongside a photo of her husband, NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann, comforting Kash in the hospital. "The last 14 hours of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck, and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up."
Zolciak-Biermann was scheduled to be a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday night, but canceled the appearance in light of her son's injuries. She added that she "will do my best to make it up very soon."
Meanwhile, the youngster appears to have undergone surgery and is now recovering from the accident.
"Kash was in the operating room for a couple [of] hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery," Zolciak-Biermann shared in an update. "A very special thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home."
It's unclear how the incident happened or who owned the dog in question. Fans have flooded her and Kash's Instagram accounts with well wishes and prayers.
Earlier in the week the reality star had shared photos of her children at the pool. Kash, who also appears on Don't Be Tardy, was pictured enjoying a smoothie.
Kolciak-Biermann is also mother to two daughters (20-year-old Brielle and 15-year-old Ariana) from previous relationships, as well as 5-year-old son Kroy Jagger (known as KJ) and 3-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
