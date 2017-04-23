Is a Step Up reunion in the works? According to the not-so-subtle teaser given by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at the Magic Mike Live grand opening, it probably is. In a red carpet interview with E! News, Jenna Dewan made it clear that she would take the stage again with her husband of 7 years. "We might work together in this show if I have my way one day. There's a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully some day some audience will get a nice surprise," she told the outlet.
Another thing she mentioned? How proud she was of Channing Tatum for turning Magic Mike into a live show. "I'm so proud of him," she shared. "To bring this together, to make it happen, to direct this, to do a show that is just so well done...You did so much with the show that I'm blown away."
Advertisement
During the show, she was front and center, cell phone in hand sharing the night with her Snapchat followers. This was not her first time seeing the show, or Snapchatting it for that matter. She was in Vegas earlier this year to celebrate her cousin's bachelorette party where she shared some racy snaps of the show.
The couple met on set back in 2006 while filming the Step Up. As someone who has seen that movie more times than I can count, the thought of them taking the stage together again is too exciting.
While Jenna took a hopeful tone about the possible reunion, Channing took the opportunity to all but officially confirm it by saying, "It's almost a probability. It's not even a chance it [won't]. It's just about when I can actually get a chance to get in shape to do it."
So there you have it. Sometimes dreams come true, and your favorite dancing duo tease a Step Up reunion.
Advertisement