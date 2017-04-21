This Hair Salon Made One Major Change After The Election

Starting April, I am equalizing women and men's hair cut. They will both be $80. I always wondered why we separate our hair styles based on gender? It's really diverse in a spectrum of preference! Many of my clients also identify gender neutral or transgender so...the aim is a gender neutral salon ? cheers !

A post shared by Masami Hosono (@masamihosono) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:39am PST