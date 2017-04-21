Amy Schumer Bought Someone A $2,000 Mattress For Letting Her Use The Restroom

That's one way to say thank you.
People reports that Amy Schumer bought a $2,000 gift for a mattress store employee in Chicago last week.
Apparently, Schumer was running through the city when the urgent need for a restroom kicked in. She ran into Six Corners Mattress Firm, where employee Sagine Lazarre showed her to the facilities.
The Snatched star was so thankful that she asked Lazarre which mattress she liked best — and when she responded, Schumer bought one for her as a thank-you gesture.
And while buying a mattress for a stranger might seem a little weird, it actually worked out in this case. Lazarre told WGN News in Chicago that she and her daughter recently moved to a new apartment and could use a new mattress.
Advertisement
"She comes out of the bathroom and asks me which one of these [mattresses] is my favorite. I told her… She told me she wanted to buy it for me. And I was was so shocked," Lazarre told WGN News on Wednesday. "It's amazing, mind blowing. I'm still shocked."
The funniest part of the exchange, though, is that Lazarre didn't recognize Schumer until after the fact. She told WGN News that she saw Schumer's name on her credit card and Googled her, only to realize she'd been speaking with the Inside Amy Schumer star herself.
WGN News explains that Schumer told Lazarre she was "an actress and comedian," which explains why she wanted to see just who her benefactor was. Schumer also apparently told her that she lives in New York but often visits friends in Chicago.
"After she left, I Googled her name," Lazarre explained to WGN News. "The lady that was right there talking to me is Amy Schumer. It was amazing. Unbelievable."
Advertisement