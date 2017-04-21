Katy Perry may be getting ready to buy a $19-million secluded Beverly Hills home, reports Variety. Located in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills, CA, the 1.16-acre property is "almost entirely surrounded by undeveloped land," leaving Perry with plenty of privacy to pen the next Roar-type anthem (which will accompany the campaign of the next kick-ass female to run for office).
The 5,427-square-foot home is protected by a hefty gate and sits at the end of a quarter-mile-long driveway with off-street parking for about 20 cars. (California Gurls-type pool parties, anyone?) The two-story mansion — which has five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and three fireplaces — looks even more spacious than it is with its high ceilings and stunning views of the surrounding canyon. It was listed through Zillow, and while Variety reports that "property records don’t yet reflect a transfer of ownership," it's reporting that Perry has made an off-market deal.
Perry is no stranger to acquiring remarkable real estate. She currently owns two side-by-side houses at the top of Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills; one is Spanish-style and the other is a contemporary property once owned by Jake Gyllenhaal's parents. Perry is also reportedly getting closer to becoming the owner of a convent in the hills between Los Feliz and Silver Lake — against the nuns' wishes. She has agreed to pay about $14.5 million for the 8-acre, 25-bedroom nunnery, but has been through many a legal battle in her efforts to purchase it.
Ahead, see photos of the pop star's latest reported acquisition.