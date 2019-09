Perry is no stranger to acquiring remarkable real estate. She currently owns two side-by-side houses at the top of Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills; one is Spanish-style and the other is a contemporary property once owned by Jake Gyllenhaal's parents. Perry is also reportedly getting closer to becoming the owner of a convent in the hills between Los Feliz and Silver Lake — against the nuns' wishes. She has agreed to pay about $14.5 million for the 8-acre, 25-bedroom nunnery, but has been through many a legal battle in her efforts to purchase it.