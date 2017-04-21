Why Ivanka Trump Won't Promote Her New Book

The first daughter has a lot going on right now. On top of advising her father — the president of the United States — on matters of domestic and foreign policy, she has a book coming out next month. But, in a lengthy Facebook post, Ivanka Trump said she won't promote her new book.
"Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances," she wrote.
She explained that Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success was written "at a different time" in her life, "from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November."
The eldest Trump child will establish the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund to distribute the unpaid portion of her advance and any royalties from the book's sales (up until 2022) to charitable organizations that "support the economic empowerment of women and girls."
According to her statement, the fund will award its first grants to The National Urban League and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, giving each organization $100,000. The National Urban League plans to use the money to start a new Women's Initiative aimed at helping women "start and grow successful businesses and achieve economic self-sufficiency," according to Trump. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America will spend its $100,000 on national Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs for girls.
Her choice to preemptively address any concerns that her family's position in the White House might boost sales of the book and put more money in her pocket comes after questions surrounding her lifestyle brand. Earlier this month, the Ivanka brand received preliminary approval for Chinese trademarks for its products the same day she sat beside the Chinese president at a state dinner. The timing was obviously curious, as Trump stepped down from her role leading the company she founded but still holds some power.
Not publicly promoting Women Who Work is an attempt to avoid similar questions about how the Trump family might be profiting from the presidency.
