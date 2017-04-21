This Sweet Guy Sends B-Day Cards To The Dog He Got With His Ex

When high school sweethearts Rebecca and Frankie Hernandez wed in 2012, they got an adorable pit bull-mix puppy and named him Apollo. Frankie instantly bonded with the pup and they quickly became BFFs. When the couple split in 2015, Rebecca relocated from Houston, TX, to her hometown of Mercedes — so, unfortunately, shared custody wasn’t an option. The distance has been rough, but Frankie still sends a birthday card and gift to Apollo every year.
My ex and I split up two years ago and he still sends our dog, Apollo, a birthday card and gift card to petco on his birthday.?? #NoBadBlood pic.twitter.com/awUplbnTzC— RebeccaAlyse? (@BeckzLove) April 18, 2017
“It’s the best,” Rebecca told The Huffington Post. “We both love Apollo. He is our child. It sounds silly to people who aren’t animal lovers, but to us he is family. Our family.”
This year, Frankie sent Apollo a Petco gift card and a birthday card with an image of (what else?) an adorable puppy dressed as a pirate. He doesn’t just sign his name and call it a day — Frankie sends lengthy notes to his canine child.
“Watching you grow up from a puppy that fit in the palm of my hand to the overgrown big dog that you are now was nothing short of an adventure, and I loved every moment of it,” he wrote this year. “There is honestly not one time where thinking of you has failed to put a smile on my face. I will forever be grateful to you for that. There isn’t a day that I don’t think of you.”
If you’re not already crying, the conclusion of Frankie’s card will definitely bring on the waterworks: “As always, continue to take care of yourself and your mom. Continue to be there for her like you were for me.”
On April 17, Rebecca shared the images on Twitter — and they immediately went viral. People had a lot of feelings and emotions to share.
If crying over this sweet gesture is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
@BeckzLove I don't know why I'm crying in the club right now. pic.twitter.com/1XURCAJu0B— ninza nevaeh (@smaxxlls) April 19, 2017
And, of course, the romantics out there can’t help but hope a reunion is in Rebecca and Frankie’s future.
@BeckzLove "Take care of your mom" "love dad"......please get back together pic.twitter.com/xfc3oHFpUw— brii (@SauceyTacos) April 19, 2017
After the post spread, Rebecca and Frankie enjoyed a long phone call.
“We haven’t spoken this much in a long time,” Rebecca told The Huffington Post. “It’s just weird how this is bringing us closer again.”
Regardless of what the future holds for the former couple, we can rest assured that Apollo will receive beautiful cards and gifts every year for the rest of his life. After all, dogs truly are man’s best friend.
