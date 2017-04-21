Here's Why Scientists Are Marching This Saturday

Trump’s presidency inspired millions of women and men across all seven continents to participate in the January 21 Women’s March in protest of his blatant misogyny. History will be made again this Saturday when the very first March for Science will take place in Washington, D.C., and at satellite locations across the globe.
The march is largely inspired by the actions of Trump and his administration. A staunch denier of climate change, he hasn’t backed down from the views he expressed in an oft-quoted 2012 tweet suggesting that global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese.
After less than 100 days in office, Trump has already proposed massive cuts to NASA’s earth science program. He is currently attempting to slash funding to the Environmental Protection Agency, which is responsible for ensuring that Americans are afforded the basic rights of access to clean air and water.
Furthermore, there’s a general sense of unease that "alternative facts" have replaced actual facts — and scientists are understandably disturbed by the trend.
"We need more support for science — not less! [...] I hope the March for Science will cause not just politicians but the average American to take a deeper look at how important science is and how much we need to keep funding scientific advances in all fields," rocket scientist Michelle Lucas told Mashable via email.
Other scientists and researchers are participating because their jobs are under threat due to Trump’s proposed budget cuts to major science agencies.
"Not only is it threatening the career path that I’ve chosen and what I've chosen to work on and what I eat and breathe and bleed for every day," Jane Zelikova, a scientist who specializes in the impacts of climate change, told the site. "This administration is threatening the very core of me."
This weekend’s March for Science hopes to send a strong message to political leaders in America — and all over the world — that scientists must have a voice in politics.
You don’t need to be a scientist yourself to participate. Organizers are encouraging anyone who believes in science and real facts to join in the March for Science, which just so happens to fall on Earth Day. Although the main event is in D.C., nearly 600 satellite marches are scheduled. Head on over to the official March for Science website to find a march near you.
