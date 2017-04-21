Anne Hathaway has always seemed incredibly self-possessed. There's a reason she was cast in the Princess Diaries; her bearing has always been somewhat regal. Lately, she's been getting more and more real about just how uncomfortable her journey into adulthood has been. Look, growing up is hard for anyone. We can't imagine it's easier if you're famous and feel the eyes of the world on your back.
Hathaway has become an ambassador for women's rights, speaking eloquently about the need for paid parental leave at the United Nations and serving as goodwill ambassador for U.N. Women. She's also unafraid to speak her mind, like when she chastised Matt Lauer for asking her a sexist question about a supposed wardrobe malfunction. It's strange to think of Anne Hathaway, feminist avatar, as disliking herself — but here we are.
She explained during an appearance on ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers, in which she spoke frankly about her challenging journey to finding happiness.
In her interview, Hathaway elaborated on the idea of happiness, saying that while she was growing up, "it just seemed like it could never happen [...] I had just too many issues."
"I disliked myself so intensely," she said. "It was just a mindset. I didn't know how to love myself. I didn't know how to love anybody."
Strangely, the demands of the stage were the only place she could find any peace. Hathaway says that like her character in the excellent new Colossal, she's dealt with drinking issues.
"It's never gotten in the way of me being able to do the work, but I think it was approaching an unhealthy level," Hathaway told Travers.
