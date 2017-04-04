Gloria and Oscar, along with a few other townies, start to hang out together. She accepts a job at the bar, and boozes her way through the next few days. She doesn't take care of herself, she misses phone calls from her ex, and barely stays in touch with her family. She lies and lives her life from one unpredictable moment to the next; she has an attitude problem and is incredibly selfish in her actions. While Gloria is self-destructing, a mysterious Godzilla-like creature manifests in Seoul, South Korea, to the terror of the city (and the entire world). It ambles around, destructing anything in its path, seemingly unaware of its surroundings and the terrible repercussion of its actions. (I won't go any further into how Gloria and Godzilla relate to one another to spare you spoilers, but just know that it is wonderfully bizarre.)