Troian Bellisario Wrote A Movie Based On Her Struggle With Anorexia

Bellisario wrote, produced, and stars in an upcoming movie based on her own battle with anorexia. The 31-year-old penned the script for Feed eight years ago, before Pretty Little Liars started. Bellisario opened up about the journey in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes . "I sat down and I wrote a version of my own story. It’s not the exact events, but what I wanted to do with the film was get the audience to understand what it sounds like and what it feels like to be struggling with that illness," Bellisario said. "I struggled with anorexia for many years and one of the most difficult things about that was it was very tough for me to explain to my family and friends why it was so hard for me to disengage with that."