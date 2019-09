Cable News Has A Representation Problem When Talking About Abortion

Fox News had the highest gap between the number of men and women opining about uteri, with only 32% of people participating in reproductive rights conversations on its primetime shows actually having a uterus. (Cable news also isn't known for having transgender guests , so it's safe to assume the majority — if not all — of the people counted in the study were cisgender). In comparison, 42% of people discussing women's health care on CNN and 43% on MSNBC in the last year were women.