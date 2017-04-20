Believe it or not, No Doubt's Tragic Kingdom album hit Sam Goody stores way back in 1995, which means Gwen Stefani has officially been setting beauty trends for well over two decades. We'll let that sink in for a few moments.
From "Just A Girl" to "Hollaback Girl," her ever-evolving look is one that legions of fans study and replicate after every single video drops — and it's no different today.
No shock here: Her latest beauty move is damn good — and just so happens to be spring's trendiest haircut. That's right, The Voice judge just debuted a fresh haircut on Tuesday night’s playoffs: a full, blunt set of bangs.
The polished, smooth fringe and flawless blowout come courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Danilo — and we're so here for it. On his Instagram, he described the singer's newest look by writing that she’s “channeling Suzanne.” We can only assume he’s talking about Three’s Company blond idol Suzanne Somers's killer fringe, which she wore in the exact same way. But, to be honest, we’re getting major Lady Gaga vibes as well.
Turns out, it’s not just us. People have noticed of the similarities between Gwen and Gaga, and some even admitted that they thought she was Gaga when she first arrived on set Tuesday. Some have commented, saying “Lady Gaga is that you?!” Others, however, insist that Gwen was the OG blond, banged celeb, saying “Gwen came first before Gaga happened” and “Gaga copied the Wind it Up-Gwen era.” Debate aside: Gwen’s newest haircut is stunning. To quote her makeup artist Gregory Arlt, "She's BANGin'."
