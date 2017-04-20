Turns out, it’s not just us. People have noticed of the similarities between Gwen and Gaga, and some even admitted that they thought she was Gaga when she first arrived on set Tuesday. Some have commented, saying “Lady Gaga is that you?!” Others, however, insist that Gwen was the OG blond, banged celeb, saying “Gwen came first before Gaga happened” and “Gaga copied the Wind it Up-Gwen era.” Debate aside: Gwen’s newest haircut is stunning. To quote her makeup artist Gregory Arlt, "She's BANGin'."