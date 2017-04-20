A 3-Year-Old Did A Reddit AMA & It's As Amazing As It Sounds

If you’re feeling gloomy about the state of the world, here’s proof that we can indeed have nice things. Caleb, a 3-year-old boy from Texas, did a Reddit AMA — and it’ll restore your faith in humanity for at least a little while.
His dad, Matthew Clark, got the idea last week while reading the casualiama subreddit. All the AMAs were with “regular people” (aka boring grown-ups), and he just had a hunch that Caleb would add a much-needed fresh voice to the Reddit community.
"I'm pretty simple, but I knew Caleb would have some fun answers," Clark told BuzzFeed News, adding that "since he acts like he knows it all already, I figured a few people would get a kick out of his answers.”
Spoiler alert — more than a few people really got a kick out of Caleb’s answers.
Clark started an AMA inviting Reddit users to ask Caleb questions — his only requirement was that the queries be appropriate. Naturally, people jumped at the opportunity to have their burning questions answered by Caleb.
Some users got super philosophical and asked, “what’s the meaning of life?” That’s pretty heavy stuff for a 3-year-old, but Caleb took it in stride and answered, “You are.”
Some of his answers are a bit tougher to figure out. Calebs thoughts on naps? “Grapes.”
When asked, “What’s the biggest thing in the whole world?” it led to a bit of a debate. Caleb thinks the answer is “bears,” so a user suggested that Clark show him whales. After watching a video on blue whales, Caleb stuck to his guns and asserted that bears are bigger.
Proving that toddlers can be way wiser than we give them credit for, Caleb provided his opinion on the current state of American political affairs: “They’re superheroes and they’re super bad guys.”
As for the user who’s struggling to make his or her pasta olio e aglio dish “pop,” Caleb thinks that “some cake” is the best solution. (That’s some solid advice. From the mouths of babes, right?)
Clark says that Caleb’s very favorite question was “what’s your favorite book?” Immediately after responding that it was The Three Little Pigs, he ran off to grab his copy so that he and his dad could read it together.
And, in case you’re wondering who the “coolest person in the universe” is, Caleb’s got your answer: It’s him. We couldn’t agree more — keep on being the coolest, Caleb.
