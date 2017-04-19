People Who Are Angry At Snapchat Need To Stop Taking It Out On Miranda Kerr

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is getting trolled online for comments that her fiancé, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, allegedly made.
The hashtag #UninstallSnapchat went viral in India a few days ago, after an ex-employee, who was fired after just three weeks at the company, accused Spiegel of saying that Snapchat is "only for rich people" and that he didn't want to "expand into poor countries like India and Spain."
Snapchat denied the rumors and dismissed them as "ridiculous," issuing the following statement: "Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free. Those words were written by a disgruntled former employee. We are grateful for our Snapchat community in India and around the world."
Whether or not Spiegel actually made the comments, Kerr did not make them and it's unfortunate that she's getting bullied online. Mashable reports that people are writing nasty comments to the 33-year-old on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Because Spiegel isn't on social media (for instance, he hasn't tweeted even though he has an account), some people are choosing to rant at his fiancée. She has not responded.
"Leave Evan if you want to be happy, he is a pure racist and cheap mindset #RealTruth," said one commenter on one of her Instagram posts. A guy on Facebook called her a "Bloody gold digger."
On Twitter, one user told her, "tell your boyfriend @evanspiegel to say sorry for what he says about india."
@MirandaKerr @LouisVuitton tell your boyfriend @evanspiegel to say sorry for what he says about india— Nisarg Patel (@pnisarg242) April 16, 2017
Another said, "hey babe. I hope u r hvn good time with your billionaire bf... Regards from poor Indian #boycottsnapchat."
@MirandaKerr @LouisVuitton hey babe. I hope u r hvn good time with your billionaire bf... Regards from poor Indian #boycottsnapchat— aditya khatwa (@adi_khatwa) April 19, 2017
A third user said, "how can snapchat CEO Going To Marry You because according to him you are a poor 2 dollars Australian model.."
@MirandaKerr @LouisVuitton how can snapchat CEO Going To Marry You because according to him you are a poor 2 dollars Australian model..— Aryan#TrueIndian (@AryanTrueindian) April 18, 2017
Other commenters came to her defense. One wrote, on Instagram: "I am apologising on behalf of my country. You do not deserve the hate. WE don't even know if he actually said that. IT WAS NOT A DIRECT QUOTE!! Stop harassing her."
Reminder: Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are separate people. It's far from confirmed that he even made those horrible comments — but either way, it's absurd that people are resorting to personal attacks.
