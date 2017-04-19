Every now and then, we can all use a friend. This is especially true when you’re a Billboard-topping icon with a reported net worth of $175 million dollars, who also happens to be divorcing her husband.
As news of Janet Jackson’s separation from husband Wissam Al Mana broke last week, it didn’t take long for the public to do what it often does: speculate. Headlines quickly spread, indicating that Jackson filed for divorce five years and a few months after marriage, which entitled her to a hefty settlement. The speculation rapidly evolved into mudslinging that directly attacked Jackson’s character. Soon after, a meme depicting the entertainer as a gold digger rose to the top of the pile.
However, Jackson’s longtime pal and brand creative director, Gil Duldulao, came to his friend’s defense on Instagram recently. He wants to set the record straight:
“Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make $500 mil off of having a child. It’s not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil. It’s character people and she is not the one,” he began.
The screenshot of his lengthy, written-out PSA was accompanied by a very brief caption that simply read, “F you.”
Duldulao continued, “She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out. That’s the human being I know. So you fuckers that state that — fuck you. That’s not my friend and will never be. Point blank period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil. So keep trying you assholes. Goodbye.”
Friends: How many of us truly have ‘em?
Al Mana’s net worth is an estimated $1 billion dollars; one could say Jackson's pales in comparison. The “gold digger” characterization is surely a nod to the vast difference between Jackson’s estimated $175 million net worth and her estranged husband’s. But in 2017, it’s disheartening that so many people could peddle such a dated, gender-knocking narrative. Guess we'll have to chalk it up to that whole patriarchal maze society can't seem to climb its way out of.
Duldulao also sent out a couple impassioned tweets on the matter.
Although the very private — and very badass — Jackson certainly doesn't need anyone to come to her defense, you've got to hand it to a friend who isn't afraid to shout it out (or write it out) on her behalf.
