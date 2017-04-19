There's A Beauty Product That Looks Just Like Bubble Tea

The world of Korean beauty is no stranger to novelty packaging. It's a place where hand creams emerge from bananas, eye balms get encased in panda bears, and everything from pugs to princesses gets printed onto sheet masks. But PopSugar reports that the latest release from Etude House, one of the biggest names in K-beauty, isn't taking cues from the plant and animal kingdoms; instead, it's tapping your local bubble tea bar.
Anyone familiar with bubble tea (aka boba) will instantly recognize the Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack. Instead of taking inspiration from less-appetizing (and less photogenic) picks such as Thai tea or milk tea, Etude House took cues from the more colorful parts of the bubble tea menu. And lest you think that this product is all about packaging and not performance, Etude House promises major results packed in that cup. Sleeping masks are overnight treatments that are huge in Asia — think of it as super-powered moisturizer that works overnight. While you're catching your ZZZs, the mask plumps up your skin with beneficial ingredients.
The Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack is available in a slew of flavors, including green tea, strawberry, and black tea. To use it, just scoop out some of the gel, which looks good enough to eat (but don't). Snag a boba pearl or two and crush them between your palms to activate the ingredients, and leave the mask on overnight. Dry-skinned beauties can use up to two pearls, while the brand suggests skipping them entirely if you've got oilier skin. In that case, just stick to the moisturizing gel. PopSugar explains that "the green tea mask is balancing, while the strawberry scent is brightening, and the black tea is formulated to improve skin's texture."
If you're new to the concept of sleeping packs, this bubble tea-inspired pick is a great way to try the trend without a huge commitment, since it's only $13. Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a regular moisturizer that's as cute as this.
