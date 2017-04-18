The Property Brothers Are NOT Here For This Home Trend

The tiny-house movement has been going strong for the past few years, but it's not for everybody. While some people are drawn to the trend's minimalist charms — which include helping the environment and saving loads of money while you're at it — others hold on to the very American impulse to spread out. Manifest Destiny and all that.
HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are firmly in the second camp. In a recent interview with PopSugar, the Property Brothers had some harsh criticisms of tiny houses. For one thing, they don't think they're very practical.
"I don't like it because most of the tiny houses we've seen, they're not built to code; they're not actually functional," said Jonathan. He added: "I've only ever seen a couple tiny home spaces that are actually a clever use of space and multi-functioning spaces."
Drew said the cramped spaces just complicate life. "Our whole philosophy is that your home should make your life easier, and as soon as you start tripping over each other and trying to squeeze too much into a space for it to work, then you're not making your life easier. You're making your life more hectic."
The brothers told PopSugar that they once spent a night in a tiny house, together with Jonathan's dogs, and it made them go crazy — which is probably why they won't do it again. One major reason? Drew's snoring. Yeah, now we totally get it.
