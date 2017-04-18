Chrissy Metz Wrote An Emotional Letter To Her Younger Self

Chrissy Metz has become a household name, thanks to This Is Us — but it's been a long journey to her current role. In an essay for People's 2017 World's Most Beautiful list, Metz encouraged her teenage self to be confident about who she is.
"You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers," Metz wrote in the People letter. "Contrary to the bill of goods you've been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything."
Her words are inspirational to people of any age — it's always a good reminder not to compare yourself to other people and their life situations.
"Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart," Metz wrote in the letter. "We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you've got to fill 'er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition."
Maybe the advice is a little cheesy, but we totally understand where the actress is coming from. Earlier this year, Metz revealed that before landing This Is Us, she had just 81 cents in her bank account. That definitely qualifies as a "detour" — but we're so glad she's where she is now.
Metz's This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson also wrote letters to their younger selves for People. Kelechi Watson wrote about the relatives she'd lost over the years, while Moore encouraged her younger self to "say yes" more.
