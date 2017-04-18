Maksim Chmeroskiy may be sidelined on Dancing With the Stars, but that just means he'll make his mark in a different way. The star injured his calf in a freak accident a few weeks ago, and now people are questioning whether or not he'll ever return. But his presence is still very much a part of the show, as it's all hands on deck for Disney week.
Disney week is pretty much what you'd think: Celebrities and their pro partners will do numbers inspired by Disney films. For Heather Morris and stand-in partner Alan Bersten, Chmerkovskiy tells the pair that he's “the captain of this ship. I say when it goes.”
“I might not be dancing this week, but I still know how to bring the magic,” Chmerkovskiy teases in the video.
There's some patter about getting into character and then bam: Chmerkovskiy becomes Frozen's Olaf. Olaf is the snowman, and Chmerkovskiy would have some stiff competition as far as dancing goes. We don't know who would win in a dance-off. Olaf has the advantage of being a computer-generated creature that can technically do anything at any time in perfect rhythm. But Chmerkovskiy has hips, and legs, and tons of dancing experience. Given his injury we'll call it a toss-up.
Watch his appearance below.
