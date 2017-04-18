Story from TV Shows

You Need To See Maksim Chmerkovskiy As Frozen's Olaf On DWTS' Disney Week

Michael Hafford
Maksim Chmeroskiy may be sidelined on Dancing With the Stars, but that just means he'll make his mark in a different way. The star injured his calf in a freak accident a few weeks ago, and now people are questioning whether or not he'll ever return. But his presence is still very much a part of the show, as it's all hands on deck for Disney week.
Disney week is pretty much what you'd think: Celebrities and their pro partners will do numbers inspired by Disney films. For Heather Morris and stand-in partner Alan Bersten, Chmerkovskiy tells the pair that he's “the captain of this ship. I say when it goes.”
“I might not be dancing this week, but I still know how to bring the magic,” Chmerkovskiy teases in the video.
There's some patter about getting into character and then bam: Chmerkovskiy becomes Frozen's Olaf. Olaf is the snowman, and Chmerkovskiy would have some stiff competition as far as dancing goes. We don't know who would win in a dance-off. Olaf has the advantage of being a computer-generated creature that can technically do anything at any time in perfect rhythm. But Chmerkovskiy has hips, and legs, and tons of dancing experience. Given his injury we'll call it a toss-up.
Watch his appearance below.
