Hate to break it to you, but tonight's Dancing With the Stars is going to be Maks Chmerkovskiy-less.
Good Morning America announced that Chmerkovskiy would have to sit the second week of the season 24 competition out to deal with a calf injury.
Chmerkovskiy, who is partnered with Glee's Heather Morris, hurt himself during Friday's rehearsals. "It’s my calf muscle,” he said, clutching his leg in pain while the cameras rolled. “It just felt like something hit it.”
Details of Chmerkovskiy's injury haven't been revealed as of now, but he promises they will be soon. "Sorry I was MIA," he wrote on Instagram. "Tune in to @dancingabc today and all will be explained."
Morris, who was once a backup dancer for Beyoncé, will perform in tonight's show with troupe dancer Alan Bersten, who is slated to fill-in for Chmerkovskiy until his leg is healed.
Chmerkovskiy knows this will be a tough night for Morris, who scored a 28 out of 40 for her Viennese Watlz the first week, but he will be in the ballroom cheering her on. He hopes you'll be rooting for her, too.
"@heatherrelizabethh would have to hold it down for both of us," Chmerkovskiy captioned a shot of him hugging his partner. "Please show her your love and support while I work on getting my ass back to the ballroom."
His hashtags seem to say it all: #DidNotSeeThisComing #WillBeBackBetterThanEver.
Let's remember, this season of Dancing With the Stars isn't just about the mirror ball trophy for Chmerkovskiy, but family bragging rights. He's getting a chance to compete against his real-life partner Peta Murgatroyd, who returns to the ballroom after taking off a season to have a baby. Their son Shai Aleksander was born earlier this year.
