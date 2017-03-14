The 24th season of Dancing with the Stars won't premiere until next Monday, but we already know who we're rooting for.
ABC has revealed photos of Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Glee star Heather Morris rehearsing for the show, and they look like they have everything figured out.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris are already primed and ready to hit the @DancingABC ballroom: https://t.co/HvD3uVXebw pic.twitter.com/dn8CJUySUi— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) March 14, 2017
The pair seem to be getting along perfectly, and it looks like they've already got their dance routine down pat. This photo is breathtaking — and it's just from a rehearsal! But it looks so natural that if we didn't know it was from DWTS, we'd easily mistake Morris for a professional ballroom dancer.
Of course, Morris has a bit of a advantage when it comes to dancing. She was once one of Beyoncé's backup dancers, which some people believe gives her and Chmerkovskiy an unfair advantage over the other DWTS contestants.
But as Billboard points out, other stars have competed on the show who have dance backgrounds, too. Members of *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, for example, have appeared on DWTS, and they have plenty of professional dance experience. The same goes for female stars like Nicole Scherzinger, who won the show's 10th season.
Chmerovskiy has responded to the criticism, too. The star recently told E! News, "To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don't think we're the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers. I'm ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so, we'll do our best."
The couple does still face off against some formidable competitors. Normani Kordei, Nancy Kerrigan, and Simone Biles will all be dancing this season, and singers, gymnasts, and figure skaters have done well in the past, E! notes. So it's not a shoo-in — but Chmerovskiy and Morris still seem like a safe choice to bet on.
