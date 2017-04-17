Carmelo & La La Anthony Separate

Love and basketball have never been the perfect mix. Today, Carmelo and La La Anthony, one of the sport's most high-profile couples, announced that they are separating, People reports.
According to TMZ, the split is amicable and the couple does not plan on filing for divorce. La La has already moved out of the home that the two shared and has a place of her own in New York City. Sources say that the relationship has been on shaky ground for several months now, stemming from rumors surrounding the New York Knicks' decision to trade Carmelo to another team. La La is a born-and-bred New Yorker, having spent most of her life in the city after coming to prominence during a stint on L.A. radio. Even though she's become a successful producer, actor, and author, she's probably best known as an MTV VJ, co-hosting Total Request Live.
Sources add that the two attended their 10-year-old son Kiyan's basketball game over the weekend. TMZ explains that neither La La nor Carmelo plan to uproot Kiyan from his current location in NYC, regardless of where Carmelo ends up after his NBA trade.
The couple married on Christmas Day in 2010 after a six-year engagement. This isn't the first time that the couple has had to face marital problems, however. In 2015, some accused Carmelo of infidelity, though those rumors were never substantiated. Just days after the reports surfaced, the couple made an appearance during New York Fashion Week together and were all smiles.
In fact, the fashion world is one place that's embraced the power couple — they've attended the Met Gala numerous times and have both had photo spreads and features in American Vogue and Vogue Italia. With this year's Met Gala just weeks away on May 4, fans may get one last appearance from the couple.
