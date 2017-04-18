If you'll be in the Boston area this weekend and are in need of any expert tips on waxing like a beauty queen, learning to play bridge (the universe's most complex game), or navigating the pleated perils of prom dress shopping, "Womanhood"'s Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla have got you covered. Drawing stars from Sasheer Zamata to Rachel Dratch, Boston's Women In Comedy Festival runs from April 19 — 23, spotlighting the entertainment world's most hilarious lady-luminaries through a dynamic mixture of conversations and performances. Firestone and Nancherla will join the Festival for a live chat, hosting a evening filled with their absurdist counsel for braving the wild ups-and-downs of life as a woman at the Somerville Theater on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Ready to spend the weekend engaged in some pretty serious Girl Talk with Nancherla and Firestone? Don't forget to snag your tickets here.
