Alessandra Ambrosio's Mini-Me Daughter Sang At Coachella

I've never attended Coachella, but I imagine it's a bit like Wonderland — the colors are oversaturated, the food is dangerous, and you just might run into a bunny wearing a waistcoat. Oh, and you may encounter miniature versions of people you already know. This could be caused either through self-inflicted hallucinations, or because Alessandra Ambrosio actually brought her identical daughter to the festival. Which, as the Daily Mail notes, is a thing that actually happened. At this year's festivities, the Victoria's Secret supermodel not only toted her 8-year-old with her, but Anja Ambrosio also performed on stage.
"My angel rocking @coachella #AnjaLouise #proudmommy #coachellachild#devendrabanhart and on the guitar @jamieamazur" Ambrosio wrong alongside a video of her daughter on stage. The video shows the Ambrosio mini-me singing the song "Sara" by Fleetwood Mac. Ambrosio and her spouse Jamie Mazur welcomed Anja, whose full name is Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur, in 2008. The couple has one other child, a boy named Noah Phoenix, 5.
These days, the eldest Mazur seems quite self-possessed, performing on stage with Venezuelan musician Devendra Banhart. In the clip, she wears a white dress and a pair of kitten ears, stepping to the beat like an experienced folk artist.
Mazur's father Jamie played the guitar for the set, according to his wife's caption. Mazur, 36, is a businessman and founder of the vintage resale denim line RE/DONE. As a couple, Mazur and Ambrosio are fairly forthcoming on social media — Ambrosio frequently shares pictures of her family. In March, the supermodel shared a photo of her daughter Anja's head pasted atop John Lennon's shoulders with the caption, "my cool baby girl."
From this little window to the lives of the Ambrosio-Mazur clan, it's pretty clear that Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur is a very talented little lady. From handstands on the beach and composing an In-N-Out theme song, to performing Fleetwood Mac at Coachella, this 8-year-old seems to have that whole best life thing handled. Based on the video below, she also seems to have a very good sense of rhythm.
"Never a dull moment," Mazur adds alongside a video of his daughter dancing. Check it out, below.
