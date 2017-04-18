It’s hard to talk about Kate Hudson’s beauty MO without bringing up her IRL vibe. When the actress cruised onto the scene in 2000, playing the free-spirited and magnetic Penny Lane in Almost Famous, we collectively fell in love with her unflappable joie de vivre (one that seemed inseparable from the character she played). That image has only grown as we’ve gotten to know Kate more and more — but her beauty evolution is far from one-note.
The public’s picture of Kate could easily be described as a woman who smiles, laughs, and beams light — and it’s something that typifies her approach to beauty, too. That is, the actress looks most at home with dewy skin and soft, golden makeup. But when she wields color? It’s often fresh and fun, like bright blue underliner or a hit of fuchsia lipstick — and something many of us just may have overlooked through the years. That's right, beneath the actress’ patent on relaxed, Cali-cool beauty is a penchant for major risk taking.
Just in time for her birthday tomorrow, we've rounded up the looks you simply can't miss, all of which form a master course in experimenting with different looks — but never abandoning your signature style.