This Is What The Country's Most Expensive Properties Look Like

This is not only the costliest home ever to be sold in the entire country but also the priciest Trulia has ever listed anywhere , CNBC reports. Developer Bruce Makowsky said his goal in creating it was to "break all the molds" and "create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home." It looks like he's succeeded, though we'd be concerned about getting lost in there. At least the advantage to a normal-sized home (or — let's be real — a tiny apartment) is that you can find your way around.