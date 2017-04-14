This Is What The Country's Most Expensive Properties Look Like

If you like to daydream about where you'd live if you had all the money in the world, have we got fodder for your fantasies. The real estate site Trulia released a list of its most expensive properties, from L.A. mansions to Florida beach houses, and they're the epitome of luxury.
The 20 most expensive homes range from $65-250 million. L.A. dominates the list, though New York and Florida also have their fair share of contributions.
The most aesthetically pleasing one may be a 25-acre 12-bedroom home in Bradbury, CA that includes an elevated pool with a slide and 10-foot waterfalls, a giant pavilion, and an exterior surrounded by Greek columns and palm trees.
The most impressive yard may belong to the property in the above photo, which is located in Chestnut Hill, MA, just outside Boston. The trees go on and on and on for 13.86 acres. No wonder: It's between a country club and a golf course, and it's "entirely reclaimed from the wild," according to its description.
But as you might expect, the absolute coolest house is the most expensive. For $250 million, you can get a 1.08-acre, 6,898-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom Bel Air Enclave mansion with an infinity pool, a bowling alley, a massage parlor, a pop-up theater, a roof that currently houses a helicopter, a wall made of candy dispensers, and a garage that comes with $30 million of cars.
This is not only the costliest home ever to be sold in the entire country but also the priciest Trulia has ever listed anywhere, CNBC reports. Developer Bruce Makowsky said his goal in creating it was to "break all the molds" and "create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home." It looks like he's succeeded, though we'd be concerned about getting lost in there. At least the advantage to a normal-sized home (or — let's be real — a tiny apartment) is that you can find your way around.
