An advocacy group for women in the Marines, Not in My Marine Corps , wrote a letter to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg claiming she hasn't done enough to remove private and public groups that share nude photos of women without their consent. Signed by Erin Kirk-Cuomo (co-founder of Not in My Marine Corps and a Marine veteran) and obtained by Mic, the letter talks about the now-defunct Facebook page at the center of the scandal , saying it "exposed the kind of pervasive misogynistic behavior that female military members have endured for decades."