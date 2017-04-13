Will These Edible Water Balloons Replace Plastic Bottles?

By now it’s widely known that plastic, in its many forms, is awful for the environment. Plastic bags, plastic packaging...and or course, the most common of all: plastic bottles.
In 2010, roughly 1,000 people of every second each day opened a bottle of water in the United States, according to Peter Gleick author of the book, Bottled and Sold. This is particularly hard to stomach considering that major statistic was from seven years ago. And that statistic is just bottled water.
However, a group of scientists have worked on a solution, one that may just help change the fate of our environment. According to a story published by Seventeen, engineers from Skipping Rocks Lab created a mini globe filled with water that will replace our bottled water. Therefore anytime we're craving a little H2O, we can soon reach for a small squishy ball of water— with what looks like the consistency of a grape — instead of a bottle.
The biodegradable sachets — or Ooho! as they’ve been branded — are made of seaweed extract. Meaning you can either tear a small hole into the clear covering for a few hydrating sips. Or you can plop one in your mouth and eat the covering for an instant fix. The lab launched a crowdfunding page, which more than met its goal.
Check out the description:
“Ooho! is a sustainable packaging alternative to plastic bottles and cups, made from a seaweed extract. It is entirely biodegradable and so natural you can actually eat it. Ooho sachets are flexible packets of water, drunk by tearing a hole and pouring into your mouth, or consumed whole. Our packaging is cheaper than plastic and can encapsulate any beverage including water, soft drinks, spirits, and even cosmetics."
Skipping Rock Labs plans on rolling the product out to various events around London this year. Could a debut stateside be next?
