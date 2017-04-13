Story from Entertainment News

Charlie Murphy, 57, Dies After Secret Battle With Leukemia

Michael Hafford
Sometimes the less famous sibling rockets past their first-famous relative to make more of a mark on modern culture. Charlie Murphy did just that, becoming a staple of conversation in a way that brother Eddie hasn't been in decades. Charlie Murphy died Wednesday at 57 after a lengthy and secret battle with leukemia. Apparently, he hid his diagnosis even from his castmates on Power.
Brother Eddie Murphy made a statement on behalf of their family.
"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie," Murphy said. "Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."
Eddie also thanked fans for the "outpouring of condolences and prayers."
Murphy was active on Twitter and in real life until the end. He had been planning to perform a gig in just over a month, May 13, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. He was slated to appear with Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez in “The Comedy Get Down.”
He posted this just hours before his passing.
Murphy became a success much later in life than his brother, but made a mark with his appearances on Chappelle's Show. Most notably, he told this legendary story about funk musician Rick James.
Here it is, you may remember it.
Murphy's story of his encounter with Prince may have been even more memorable.
Murphy was also a standout standup comedian.
He's being remembered by a slew of show business veterans, including people who he mocked or made fun of. Chappelle's Show co-showrunner Neal Brennan tweeted out a photo remembrance.
Chris Rock, who starred alongside Murphy in CB4, posted an image from their movie.
Kevin Hart posted his respects, noting Murphy's storytelling chops.
Rick James, who Murphy notably made fun of on Chappelle's Show, paid his respects.
Paul Mooney, who worked alongside Murphy on Chappelle's Show, had a brief but poignant message.
