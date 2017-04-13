Charlie Murphy, 57, Dies After Secret Battle With Leukemia

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.— Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017
Charlie Murphy changed my life. One of the most original people I've ever met. Hilarious dude. Habitual Line Stepper. So sad. pic.twitter.com/MltwzHAR9v— Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) April 12, 2017
We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017
Wow....This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for believing in me when I was young in this comedy game. Charlie Murphy did the rewrite for the first movie that I ever did called "Paper Soldiers"....His stories were legendary & unbelievable & heartfelt. I'm lucky to have know you and I'm even luckier to be able to say that I was a friend. You will be missed man. #RIPCharlieMurphy
Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy. Your legend will live on forever. #CharlieMurphy #Legend pic.twitter.com/JFz7oYTi30— Rick James (@RickJames) April 12, 2017