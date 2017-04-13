You Won't Believe What These Kids Did To Get Cheeseburgers

How far will you go when you've got a case of the munchies? Whatever your upper limit is, a pair of kids from Ohio just one-upped it.
Cleveland's Fox affiliate reports that on Sunday night, an 8-year-old got behind the wheel of his dad's work van and drove his younger sister to McDonald's to get some cheeseburgers.
Officer Jacob Koehler told the news station that the kids' father had gone to bed early and their mother had fallen asleep on the couch.
Witnesses saw the youngster driving the van and called the police, but the two cheeseburger-craving troublemakers weren't apprehended until they were at a McDonald's location about a mile away from their home. In that short distance, the 8-year-old driver made several turns, went over a set of railroad tracks, and braved four intersections. When they arrived at Mickey D's, a family friend called the kids' grandparents before police arrived. Witnesses added that, amazingly, the kiddo behind the wheel obeyed all speed limits and traffic laws. If that wasn't impressive enough, on top of all, he managed to maneuver the van into the drive-thru.
"It was remarkable," Officer Jacob Koehler told InsideEdition.com. "He got him and his sister to McDonald's without hitting anything or running any red lights."
In case you're wondering, yes, the kids did get to chow down on cheeseburgers before police arrived, paying via piggy-bank money.
When authorities asked the young driver-in-training how he learned to drive, he didn't say video games or real-life drivers' training. Instead, he said that he learned via YouTube videos — the same medium that's taught so many people how to craft the perfect smoky-eye look and make strangely calming glittery slime.
According to Officer Koehler, there were no accidents or casualties on this particular junk-food run. He added that the police are still investigating the incident.
