Here's How To Eat For Free Today In Honor Of National Cheeseburger Day

Today, you'll just have to excuse us if we get a little sentimental, overly-excited, and well, downright cheesy. You see, it's one of our favorite food holidays, National Cheeseburger Day. To make up for acting this way, we've compiled a list of all the places where you can celebrate with free and discounted food. The freebies even go beyond cheeseburgers, in case you're not feeling quite as cheesy as we are today. Take a look.
BurgerFi:
Today, at BurgerFi locations nationwide, customers can get $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a cheeseburger. Simply mention this offer to take advantage of the savings.
Burger Theory:
In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, one of Holiday Inn’s newest restaurant offerings across North America are giving away 10,000 free cheeseburgers for anyone who stops by today.
Farmer Boys:
At participating Farmer Boys locations, customers can get a Big Cheese burger for $1 today.
IHOP:
This morning, the chain that's been flip-flopping between being all about burgers and all about pancakes tweeted saying, "It's #NationalCheeseburgerDay today. So we're giving you free pancakes. Obviously." From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., IHOP is offering a free side of two Buttermilk pancakes or two Pumpkin Spice pancakes with any in-restaurant Ultimate Steakburger purchase.
Miller's Ale House:
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, customers who show this Facebook post at participating Miller's Ale House locations will get a burger for $5.99 when they dine in.
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub:
Customers who dine in at the bar or in the dining room at Ninety Nine locations today will get a burger with their choice of cheddar, Swiss, or American cheese for $5.
Red Robin:
Customers who dine in and purchase any beverage at participating Red Robin locations today will get a Gourmet Cheeseburger for $5 and Bottomless Steak Fries.
Roy Rogers:
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day by getting two quarter-pound cheeseburgers for $5 today at participating Roy Roger locations.
Ruby Tuesday:
Join Ruby Tuesday's So Connected email club to get a free cheeseburger today or tomorrow. If you're already a member, you too can get the deal.
Ted's Montana Grill:
Today, customers dining in at Ted's Montana Grill can get a beef cheeseburger with fries for $6.
Wayback Burgers:
Order one Cheeeesy Burger with the Wayback app today and get another Cheeeesy Burger for free.
Wendy's:
Wendy’s mobile app is offering a Free Dave’s Single with a purchase, and it will be available every day through the end of the September.
