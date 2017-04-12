Despite a positive ruling for LGBTQ rights, it's not a total victory. The court didn't find requirements for transgender people to get mental health diagnoses or medical examinations before legally changing their gender (also common across Europe) to be in violation of human rights. "The court followed its previous arguments that trans issues are medical issues and decided it was in line with European standard of human rights to request a medical exam and a mental health diagnosis," Mr. Köhler told The Times. "We think the next frontier is to get trans people and trans issues outside the medical framework because no gender identity is pathological or can be determined by someone else except for the person concerned."