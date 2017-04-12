Doing your taxes is a pain, and owing money to The Man is even more of a pain. Luckily, Tax Day has been extended to April 18 this year, but that doesn't make us any more excited about a several-hours-long date with our accountant (her name is Ms. TurboTax). Not exactly romantic, no matter how much rosé is involved.
One thing that's always on our radar, especially during the season when we have to hand the government piles of money, is free stuff. That's why it's kind of awesome that JetBlue, airline of the under-$100 deals, is making Tax Day suck a teeny-tiny bit less by giving away free flights. Not just to anyone, either, but to the approximately 20% of us who aren't about to be blessed with a big fat return.
It's pretty simple: Go to JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com before April 25 for the chance to win a one-way flight. Fill out the required fields, which include "Did you owe money?" If you click yes, you'll be automatically entered to win one of 1,000 flights. You can even enter once a day until the deadline.
A few caveats: You must be over 18 and a legal resident of the 48 contiguous states, Alaska, or Washington, D.C., to enter. The free flight must be within the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, and you have to use it or lose it between May 1 and June 15, 2017.
"We hope that Tax Return Return Flight makes it a little easier for consumers to travel this year by giving them a different kind of return: a one-way flight on us," Elizabeth Windram, director of brand and advertising at JetBlue, wrote in an email to Refinery29. "At JetBlue, we are continually looking for fun ways to surprise and delight our customers and encourage them to explore new destinations."
