JetBlue has a way with flash sales. In many cases, they're only valid for specific flights, dates, and routes. Sometimes, the sweet, sweet prices may not last for longer than an hour.
Its most recent sale, featuring one-way flights starting at just $39, is perfect for those traveling for prime football season, with valid dates from November 8 until February 14. So if you're looking to book a cheap flight to a cross-country tailgate, we recommend grabbing one of these fares, fast.
One caveat: You must book by tonight (November 2), by the earlier of 11:59 p.m. ET or local time. The deals include $39 flights (yes, you read that right) from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale, FL (and vice versa); $49 flights from New York City to Boston (and vice versa); $69 from New York City to Burlington, VT; and more.
Blackout dates are from November 16 to 28, and December 16 to January 10, 2018. For more routes and additional information, including various restrictions, visit the JetBlue website. To stay updated on JetBlue flash fares, you can follow @JetBlueCheeps and check out #JetBlueFlashFares tweets.
