#TellUsTigers: "To me, women's empowerment means being unapologetic in your confidence & ability as a woman. I see this mentality on the @PrincetonAthletics women's track team — not only are all of these ladies incredible athletes, but they also find the time to be engineers, scientists, artists — everything! For this photo shoot, we wanted to embody this hardcore quality and show that we're not afraid to embrace our strength and intensity. The other day I was talking to a friend about traveling & he said, 'But you can't travel alone! You're a woman!' It's discouraging to know that because of my gender, I have to constantly worry about my safety in a way that men never will. As girls, we're taught from a young age that the world at large isn't a safe space for women — and not in a way that seeks to change this, but in a way that accepts it. But I refuse to be limited in what I can do, where I can go & who I can be because of my gender. That's why I think empowering women is so important. So that we can fight this rhetoric. I started running track when I was a freshman in high school. That year, I was the only girl who signed up to compete. I was pretty intimidated — I was a tiny freshman girl on a team of all guys. But the coach & my teammates treated me with nothing but respect, and I fell in love with running. Nothing really compares to flying down the track, feeling strong, powerful & determined. I run the 400, and it forces me to challenge myself on a level I hadn't thought possible. The mental toughness that the sport requires makes you realize that you are capable of so much. If I could write a letter to my younger self, I'd tell her to be bold in everything she does. Don't let others discourage you; make it your goal to prove them wrong. And never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something simply because you're a girl." — Quinn Parker (@quinnp6), Class of 2018 (4th from left), ecology and evolutionary biology major who is also earning a certificate in environmental studies, and the student-athlete wellness leader on the track team, which has a home meet Fri/Sat April 7&8 at Weaver Stadium #PrincetonU. Photo by @noelv

