LAPD Detains Tyga On Suspicion Of DUI After Leaving Nightclub

Tyga was had a run-in with the LAPD late Tuesday night. People reports that cops suspected the rapper of driving under the influence after he left a club in Hollywood.
The LAPD confirmed to E! News that they pulled Tyga's vehicle over around 2 a.m. for running a stop sign and displaying paper license plates. The cops decided to take Tyga (real name: Micheal Ray Stevenson) back to the station to conduct a field sobriety test in order to get away from the circling paparazzi and crowd of bystanders. Although he was in police custody, he was not being arrested. Tyga voluntarily went with the officers, who handcuffed him and transported him in the back of a squad car.
Back at the police station, Tyga, 27, reportedly passed the sobriety test. After about 90 minutes of detainment, the rapper left with a ticket for a traffic violation, and was not charged with a crime. An LAPD source told TMZ that the ticket was for failing to produce a driver's license or valid auto insurance (not running the stop sign).
Tyga told the paparazzi that he "just bought" the car, E! reports, and, when asked why he was pulled over, Tyga said, "Because I have paper plates." That part of his story certainly checks out if you take a glance at the Kylie Jenner ex-boyfriend's Instagram. He posted a couple photos of himself proudly posing with the shiny new Mercedes earlier on Tuesday.
Tyga loves his car collection so much that his son King Cairo, with ex Blac Chyna, is already developing an affinity for cars. Tyga threw him a Ferrari-themed birthday party last year. "He's kind of like, 'Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat,'" Tyga told People in March. Hopefully he's also teaching the tyke to always drive with your license and insurance handy, too — and to pay attention to those stop signs.
