Stephen Colbert Throws Pizza Parties For This Petty Reason

The Times points out, accurately, that the national tides have shifted since Fallon was thumping Colbert. This is funny but small potatoes compared to the original Late Night Wars , which pitted Leno against Letterman in a battle that included a lot of subterfuge. Jay Leno, for example, hid in the closet to spy on a meeting between Letterman and network brass. Let's see Fallon do that. Seriously, please.