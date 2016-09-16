Jimmy Fallon is facing a lot of criticism this morning following his interview last night with Republican candidate Donald Trump. Fallon's critics are saying the late-night host was too easy on the controversial candidate. Many are pointing, in particular to the part of the segment where Fallon asked to muss Trump's infamous hair.
Fallon suggests to the candidate, "something that we could do that's not presidential."
On Twitter, the reactions were swift, immediate, and mixed.
"I love when Jimmy Fallon plays 'humanize the monster'," wrote one user also referencing a previous visit by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
I love when Jimmy Fallon plays 'humanize the monster' pic.twitter.com/BFJf7TyhmU— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) September 16, 2016
Another person, offering a different view, said, "Let's face it. Trump was funnier and more entertaining on Jimmy Fallon than boring Hillary Clinton. Not Fallon's fault."
Let's face it. Trump was funnier and more entertaining on Jimmy Fallon than boring Hillary Clinton. Not Fallon's fault.— Jedidiah Williams (@Jedidiahman) September 16, 2016
While some were clearly not happy with Fallon's interview, they took a different tack altogether, basically pointing out that this is exactly what people should expect from Fallon.
Was Jimmy Fallon supposed to do a hard-hitting interview? Of course not. Was he supposed to shower a racist with love? No. Not that, either.— Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) September 16, 2016
Has Jimmy Fallon finally gone soft? What happened to the Fallon of my youth who once questioned Henry Kissinger on his role in Cambodia?— Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) September 16, 2016
Fallon is used to going viral, though it's generally for a good reason. The Atlantic notes, taking issue with Fallon, that the interview took place, "on the same day in which Trump put out a crazy economic plan and still refused to say that the incumbent (Black) president was a “real” American."
Watch the clip below.
