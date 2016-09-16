Story from TV Shows

Jimmy Fallon Under Fire After Playful Donald Trump Interview

Leigh Raper
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC.
Jimmy Fallon is facing a lot of criticism this morning following his interview last night with Republican candidate Donald Trump. Fallon's critics are saying the late-night host was too easy on the controversial candidate. Many are pointing, in particular to the part of the segment where Fallon asked to muss Trump's infamous hair.

Fallon suggests to the candidate, "something that we could do that's not presidential."

On Twitter, the reactions were swift, immediate, and mixed.

"I love when Jimmy Fallon plays 'humanize the monster'," wrote one user also referencing a previous visit by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
TWITTER via @KyleKulinski.

Another person, offering a different view, said, "Let's face it. Trump was funnier and more entertaining on Jimmy Fallon than boring Hillary Clinton. Not Fallon's fault."

TWITTER via @Jedidiahman.

While some were clearly not happy with Fallon's interview, they took a different tack altogether, basically pointing out that this is exactly what people should expect from Fallon.

TWITTER via @aurabogado.
TWITTER via @Ethan_Booker.
Fallon is used to going viral, though it's generally for a good reason. The Atlantic notes, taking issue with Fallon, that the interview took place, "on the same day in which Trump put out a crazy economic plan and still refused to say that the incumbent (Black) president was a “real” American."

Watch the clip below.
