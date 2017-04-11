Ashley Tisdale Cringes When She Remembers This Red Carpet Look

Many of us would rather forget some of our past fashion faux pas. Prom? Let's leave that whole 10 Things I Hate About You-inspired tube top and ball skirt in the aughts, okay? And while T-Boz rocked that brown lipliner and clear gloss, not everyone else looked as great in the same look.
Good thing we don't have the internet and paparazzi photos to document everything — but Ashley Tisdale can't say the same thing. The actor told People magazine what she considered her biggest fashion gaffe from her Disney Channel days and let's just say it's quite the look.
Considering that Tisdale has been making red carpet appearances for over 20 years, it's not surprising to learn that she considers a few of her looks to be slightly off-key, as her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans would say. But since we've basically grown up with her, from her days on Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zac and Cody to the High School Musical trilogy and Phineas and Ferb, many of us are probably guilty of the same mistakes. She told the magazine that the most glaring misstep was one in 2004, when she employed the costume designer from Suite Life to be her real-life stylist.
"They will just style you how you’re styled on your TV show," Tisdale told People. "So I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out."
The outfit in question? At the premiere of Disney's The Incredibles, Tisdale wore a metallic camo skirt, a fur stole, and pink boots. She finished the look with a fringed bag, of course.
"I wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing, I don’t even know what it was, but I said, 'Ooh, put me in it!' And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, ‘I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body," she explained. "It was the weirdest thing. At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself,"
To put it all in perspective, she was 19 at the time, so she was still developing that whole personal style thing. Lately, she's toned down the metallics and embraced a more free-spirited boho feel. Whatever look she's rocking, we're more than happy to revisit the past with Tisdale. We're all in this together, after all.
