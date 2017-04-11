Ashley Tisdale Cringes When She Remembers This Red Carpet Look

Considering that Tisdale has been making red carpet appearances for over 20 years, it's not surprising to learn that she considers a few of her looks to be slightly off-key, as her High School Musical character Sharpay Evans would say. But since we've basically grown up with her, from her days on Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zac and Cody to the High School Musical trilogy and Phineas and Ferb, many of us are probably guilty of the same mistakes. She told the magazine that the most glaring misstep was one in 2004, when she employed the costume designer from Suite Life to be her real-life stylist.