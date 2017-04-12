Former MTV Reality Star's Father Speaks Out About His Death & Organ Donation

Update, April 12 at 8 a.m.: Clay Adler's father is speaking out about his son's death by suicide.
Frank Adler spoke to People about the former Newport Harbor star's final days, telling the magazine that the family is trying to take comfort from the fact that their son was an organ donor.
“Clay had requested that his organs — and he did this years ago when he applied for a driver’s license — that his organs be donated to people,” the elder Adler shared.
He added that his son had "done some amazing things. He’s saved about four or five lives already and there should be more.”
The former MTV personality died in a hospital a day after shooting himself.
“We saw him every minute of every day while he was there," his father said. "They kept him alive a little bit longer so that he could do the donations we’re talking about. The hospital did say that he’s donated more than they’ve ever seen because his internals were in phenomenal shape.
“That’s a good thing that came out of it,” he continued. “Clay would be thrilled that these people are now living because of him.”
This story was originally published on April 11, 2017.
Clay Adler, who first came into our lives as a popular high school student on an MTV reality series, died of suicide on March 26 after a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
According to reports on TMZ, Adler was in the desert with a group of friends on March 25, where they were all shooting guns. He then turned one of the guns on himself, law enforcement told the site. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to a source for the site.
The aspiring actor was 17 when he appeared on Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County for two seasons. According to a write-up on the OC Register from 2007, he was "shy with the girls but is regarded as one of Newport Harbor High School’s hottest guys." In the same interview, he also shared his dreams of becoming an actor. "I’m hoping (the show) will kind of jump start it," he said. "I’m interested in the whole aspect, whether it be in front of the camera or behind." TMZ also points out that he was friends with Jennifer Lawrence in the early stages of their careers.
After his stint on MTV, Adler did appear in a few roles: a TV movie and a television series.
Allison Stockton, who was a love interest of Adler's in high school as well as a close friend throughout their time on the reality series, mourned the loss on Instagram. She shared a picture of her with Adler and a friend, writing "At a loss for words and truly heartbroken. We love you so much Clay. I do hope you're in this outfit when I see you again." Members of the community also participated in a paddle out service in his memory.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
