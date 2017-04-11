Clay Adler, who first came into our lives as a popular high school student on an MTV reality series, died of suicide on March 26 after a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
According to reports on TMZ, Adler was in the desert with a group of friends on March 25, where they were all shooting guns. He then turned one of the guns on himself, law enforcement told the site. He had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to a source for the site.
The aspiring actor was 17 when he appeared on Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County for two seasons. According to a write-up on the OC Register from 2007, he was "shy with the girls but is regarded as one of Newport Harbor High School’s hottest guys." In the same interview, he also shared his dreams of becoming an actor. "I’m hoping (the show) will kind of jump start it," he said. "I’m interested in the whole aspect, whether it be in front of the camera or behind." TMZ also points out that he was friends with Jennifer Lawrence in the early stages of their careers.
After his stint on MTV, Adler did appear in a few roles: a TV movie and a television series.
Allison Stockton, who was a love interest of Adler's in high school as well as a close friend throughout their time on the reality series, mourned the loss on Instagram. She shared a picture of her with Adler and a friend, writing "At a loss for words and truly heartbroken. We love you so much Clay. I do hope you're in this outfit when I see you again." Members of the community also participated in a paddle out service in his memory.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
