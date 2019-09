Veep season 5 ended with our heroine Selina Meyer ousted from power after she and her political opponent Senator Bill O’Brien both failed to get 270 electoral votes during the election. Then, the House failed to pull have a majority vote. Then, when the Senate is set to vote on which vice presidential nominee will become president because Constitutional law is strange, they still split the vote in season-ender “ Inauguration .” Vengeful current vice president Andre Doyle finally settles the debate. Somehow, opposing veep candidate Laura Montez will become president.