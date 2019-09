Making the situation even more unbelievable, though, is the crucial fact that this show airs on a publicly funded channel, KRO-NCRV. "Your taxdollars at work," joked one fed-up Netherlands resident. A translation of this online petition launched to take the show off the air reads: "KRO-NCRV decided that the budget of public broadcasting can be best spent to be downgraded to a game involving women as pieces of meat... In the game Fat or Pregnant, part of [Bring Your Bathing Suit] is a woman who can not open her mouth, placed on a rotating platform. Then they subject her body to the look of smug four males, the studio audience and TV viewers. The program is thus suggesting that it is okay to shamelessly to assess a person's body." It concludes, "So here is the call KRO-NCRV to retrieve this sexist television program as soon as possible!"