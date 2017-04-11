We're Going To See More Of This City In The New Season Of Game Of Thrones

We all already know that a Lannister always pays his debts. What we don't know, necessarily, is why. Tycho Nestoris, representative of the Iron Bank of Braavos, is part of the answer to why the Lannisters are excellent creditors. Mark Gattis, who plays Nestoris, told Express UK that we'll be learning a lot more about the bank on Game of Thrones' seventh season.
Gattis doesn't give much away but he does drop that his home bank will play a much bigger role coming soon. You'll recall that the Iron Bank controls basically all the wealth in Westeros. Until recently, the Lannisters' gold mine had filled their coffers regularly, and enabled them to pay their debts on time. Now it's nearly run out and, presumably, the land's richest family might find things a little uncomfortable when they can't spend their way out of every situation.
“I’ve done four episodes now and there’s two more they think,” he said told Express UK.
But he didn't exactly say much.
“The last scene I’m in with — I probably can’t say because it would be a spoiler, wouldn’t it?”
Alright, spoil our fun. We just hope that the seventh season really gets into Westerosi tax law. We need to know if Cersei is going to default on the debt ceiling!
