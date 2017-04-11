We're Going To See More Of This City In The New Season Of Game Of Thrones

Gattis doesn't give much away but he does drop that his home bank will play a much bigger role coming soon. You'll recall that the Iron Bank controls basically all the wealth in Westeros. Until recently, the Lannisters' gold mine had filled their coffers regularly, and enabled them to pay their debts on time. Now it's nearly run out and, presumably, the land's richest family might find things a little uncomfortable when they can't spend their way out of every situation.