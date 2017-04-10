"I think that's people [getting] a little too precious [with the whitewashing controversy], because originally the character was written white,” Wu told the site. “It wasn’t like it was a whitewashing thing. It’s not like you are talking about a Ghost in the Shell issue, right? And I still don’t actually buy the Ghost in the Shell whitewashing issue either, and I certainly don’t buy into the cultural appropriation bullshit because that’s saying that only Asians are allowed to do martial arts. Then that means only Black people can play basketball and rap? That means Jeremy Lin shouldn’t be playing basketball? And Eminem shouldn’t be rapping? That’s bullshit, you know."