This week Saturday Night Live stopped taking aim at the Trump administration and pointed their comedy chops in the direction of all Americans. From roasting the Trump supporters who won't back down even though things aren't quite going well for them to pointing out the folly of Facebook activists to a well-deserved nod at the now infamous Pepsi commerical — everyone was put on notice.
Alec Baldwin returned to play Donald Trump yet again and took on double duty also playing Bill O'Reilly interviewing Donald Trump in a pre-taped skit that got at the heart of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The show's host always brings their own spin to the proceedings and Louis CK is no different. He brought his white male privilege to the stage, calling it out in overt ways that waffled between being effective and forcing everyone to heave a dramatic sigh. Basically classic Louis CK. That birthday clown thing, though...that was next level depressing.
