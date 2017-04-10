Stella McCartney Has Unexpected Advice For Making Your Clothes Last Longer

“In everything we do at Stella McCartney, the first question we ask ourselves is 'how can we do this in a more sustainable and responsible and more environmental way?'" McCartney told Refinery29 of the video series.. "So this Clever Care initiative is a no brainer and [it's] easy. Every time you look on your care label in your clothes and see the Clever Care symbol, it will remind you of a more efficient way to clean your clothes that is less harmful to the environment.”